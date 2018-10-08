

Absolutely Gorgeous Harpsichord music by

François Couperin -

heard by

GERALD FENECH '... Bertrand Cuiller gives magical renditions of a number of Ordres, displaying with vigorous energy all the colour of sounds, alliterations, double meanings and parodies that these works encapsulate ...'

François Couperin, together with his brothers Louis and Charles, was a very important part of one of France's great musical families of the baroque era. Indeed, one can assume that what the Bachs were for Germany, the Couperins were for France. Born in 1668, seven years after Louis's death, he continued what his brother had started but unfortunately failed to achieve due to his tragic demise aged only thirty-five...