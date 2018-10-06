

Beautifully Executed Todd Crow's

Chopin Mazurkas -

heard by

GEOFF PEARCE 'This disc contains some very fine performances ...'

I have always been very fond of Chopin's Mazurkas and played quite a number as a student, so I was really looking forward to receiving and reviewing this disc. Todd Crow is a fine American pianist, often regarded as a 'pianists' pianist'. This disc contains some very fine performances, but when I compare it with some of the recordings I grew up in my youth with — Rubenstein, Pollini, and particularly, my all time favourite, Witold Malcuzyński — I cannot help but feel that he hasn't quite captured the magic, but am not quite sure what to put this down to. Undoubtedly Mr Crow is a very fine pianist — his execution and cantabile line are admirable, and so is his realisation of the rhythms of the Mazurka, but perhaps it is something to do with his tempi and the tension within the melodic line...