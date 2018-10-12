Music and Vision homepage Classical Music Programme Notes for concerts and recordings, by Malcolm Miller

 

A Magical Zauberflöte

GIUSEPPE PENNISI was at the opening
of Teatro dell'Opera di Roma's autumn season

 

Mozart's Die Zauberflöte opened Teatro dell'Opera di Roma's short Fall season on 9 October 2018. I was in the audience. The production is new to Italy but started at Berlin's Komische Oper in November 2012. It has already travelled to Los Angeles, Madrid, Helsinki, Paris, Beijing and Tokyo, and is about to debut in Sydney and Wellington...

Copyright © 12 October 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

