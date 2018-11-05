Music in the Pontifical Basilicas

GIUSEPPE PENNISI attends

the inaugural concert of

The Rome International Festival

of Sacred Music and Art

The Rome International Festival of Sacred Music and Art has reached its seventeenth edition. It is now on an annual schedule in the Fall. Its main feature is that the concerts are in the Pontifical basilicas, have well-known international interpreters and admission is free of charge (but registration is required in order to avoid overcrowding)...