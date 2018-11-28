Verdi in Ravenna

An Autumn trilogy of operas,

attended by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

Is there higher quality Verdi in Ravenna or in Parma? In Parma there is a month long Verdi Festival from late September to late October. In Ravenna there is a six week festival in June-July which focuses on specific themes and is made up largely of concerts; then, in November a follow up of that manifestation is an 'Autumn Trilogy' — three operas or ballets around a theme and often with one single stage director and the same basic sets for the three works. Last year, the 'Trilogy' dealt with 'Verismo' — read Autumn Trilogy, 23 November 2017...