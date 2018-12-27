Nicely Alert

Sarah Beth Briggs and James Lisney

in Nottingham,

enjoyed by MIKE WHEELER

The piano duet can be a clattery medium if composer and/or performers are not careful. In Nottingham Royal Concert Hall's last Sunday morning recital before the holiday — Nottingham, UK, 19 December 2018 — Sarah Beth Briggs and James Lisney didn't always avoid the pitfalls, but there was plenty to enjoy.

They opened with Richard Kleinmichel's transcription of the overture to Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel...