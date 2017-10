Coriún Aharonián (1940-2017) Uruguayan composer and musicologist Coriún Aharonián died in Montevideo on 8 October 2017, aged seventy-seven. Information: www.mvdaily.com/articles/a/c/coriun-aharonian.htm Posted: 15 October 2017 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

