A McCabe Garland English recorder player John Turner has organised a CD of nineteen tributes to John McCabe. These short pieces, gathered as A Garland for John McCabe on the Divine Art label, were written in memory of a composer and pianist who generously performed other composers' music, as described on the John McCabe website by McCabe's wife Monica: 'John's love was for the art of music, and for his joy in the created sounds. It was not self-seeking, even though, as with any composer, he had an imperative drive to express himself in music. For this reason he was as happy to listen to the successful work of other composers as to succeed himself, and as a pianist he was able to take part in and promote the music of others.' On the CD, John Turner is joined by clarinettist Linda Merrick, viola player Alistair Vennart and pianist Peter Lawson. The tributes are for various forces, ranging from viola solo and piano solo to all four players. The tributes, all written in 2016, are by James Francis Brown, Gary Carpenter, Peter Dickinson, Martin Ellerby, Anthony Gilbert, Edward Gregson, Christopher Gunning, Emily Howard, John Joubert, Rob Keeley, Malcolm Lipkin, William Marshall, David Matthews, Elis Pehkonen, Robert Saxton, Gerard Schurmann, Howard Skempton, Robin Walker and Raymond Warren. The liner notes have been written by Monica McCabe and the composers whose work is presented. The CD's cover photo is a reproduction of an oil painting of John McCabe by Angela Palmer. A Garland for John McCabe will be available from 16 February 2018 on Divine Art dda 25166. Information: www.johnmccabe.com Posted: 1 February 2018 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

