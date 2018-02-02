Impressions of Fog Today and tomorrow only in Paris, visual artist Ana Rewakowicz, physicist Camille Duprat, artist-physicist Jean-Marc Chomaz and composer Daniel Schorno, with Florence Lasalle and her students, present Néphélographe (Impression de fouillard), a machine which produces different fog formations. It consists of a large number of stacked units of clear Plexiglas and submerged ultrasonic foggers that produce a fog stream which rebounds against an obstacle - a transparent plate - to create a turbulent mass of fog. This 'cloud' is then expelled by fans through honeycomb filters, creating a unified, homogenous and controlled fog net. Néphélographe is the product of artistic and scientific research on collecting water from fog, while its name is constructed from the ancient Greek word for 'cloud'. Working with composer Daniel Schorno, the group's goal is to create a multisensory environment, where viewers are allowed to 'touch' the clouds and engage in a dialogue with them, to offer a thoughtful reflection on the journey. Children have been invited to write haikus for the clouds using the sixteen boxes of the machine as an inscription forming typographic characters of an alphabet specially designed for the nephelograph. These poems, printed letter after letter in the fog, create messages that, carried away and modified by the wind, are the echo of a desire to dream a better future for humanity. Néphélographe (Impression de fouillard) is part of Nous ne sommes pas le nombre que nous croyons être which runs continuously for 36 hours, 2-3 February 2018 at Cité Internationale des Arts, 18 Rue de l'Hôtel de ville, 75004 Paris, France. Posted: 2 February 2018 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

we can accept no responsibility for textual inaccuracy.