Translucent Artistry

Vocal duets by Schumann,
Mendelssohn and Cornelius -
heard by
GERALD FENECH

'The two soloists exude immaculate performances full of smooth, silky singing, where every nuance behind each word and note is brought to light ...'

The singing of duets, one of the most ancient forms of domestic music-making, probably reached its highest point in the Victorian age, when small or even middle-sized salon gatherings were entertained by this very intimate yet rich folk genre during those evenings of gossip and relaxation that British society was so famous for. Sadly, the winds of a changing world, both artistically and politically, together with the Industrial Revolution, soon wiped out this enjoyable repertoire, and duet-singing either vanished altogether or was thrown to the back-garden of music making.

The cause is not to be sought in any intrinsic lack of value in the genre, but rather in the public's attitude towards it. Maybe artists are more concerned with grander, more lucrative undertakings?..

Copyright © 29 December 2016 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

