

Off the Wall? The King's Singers'

Christmas Songbook -

heard by

KEITH BRAMICH 'Each track ... is heavily arranged ...'

The King's Singers, formed from six male choral scholars mostly from King's College Cambridge in 1968, will soon have been in existence for fifty years. Highly successful in various countries as a brand name, none of the original six members still sing with the group. Influenced by David Willcocks' training and earlier groups such as Germany's Comedian Harmonists...