Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

Off the Wall?

The King's Singers'
Christmas Songbook -
heard by
KEITH BRAMICH

'Each track ... is heavily arranged ...'

 Christmas Songbook - The King's Singers. © 2016 Signum Records

The King's Singers, formed from six male choral scholars mostly from King's College Cambridge in 1968, will soon have been in existence for fifty years. Highly successful in various countries as a brand name, none of the original six members still sing with the group. Influenced by David Willcocks' training and earlier groups such as Germany's Comedian Harmonists...

The full article includes 3 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 23 December 2016 Keith Bramich,
London UK

-------

CHRISTMAS SONGBOOK - THE KING'S SINGERS

SIGNUM CLASSICS

CHRISTMAS

VOCAL MUSIC

CHORAL MUSIC

UNITED KINGDOM

GUSTAV HOLST

IRVING BERLIN

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Heinrich Schütz >>

 

 

 

 