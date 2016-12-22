

Fresh and Appealing The Christmas Story

by Heinrich Schütz -

impresses

GERALD FENECH '... lusciously presented ...'

This CD dedicated to music depicting the Annunciation and the Nativity in seventeenth century Germany is the perfect issue for this time of the year. It includes works by some of Germany's foremost early baroque composers, but focuses mainly on Heinrich Schütz and his Christmas Story. The piece was first performed on 25 December 1664, when the composer was seventy-nine years old, and it is still regarded as one of the choral masterpieces of all time, this despite its relative short duration and unspectacular orchestration...