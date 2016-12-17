Music and Vision homepage

Unbridled Enthusiasm

Austro-Hungarian
music for cello -
heard by
GERALD FENECH

'... as infectious as it is fastidious to every little detail and nuance of the music.'

 Cello Music from Austria-Hungary - Beethoven, Schnabel, Moór. © 2016 Navona Records LLC

This beautiful CD is somewhat of a novelty because, Beethoven apart, its repertoire comprises some very rare music and composers, well off-the-beaten track. And even the great master's Violin Sonata, No 9 has this taste of the unusual. Obviously, the 'Kreutzer' Sonata certainly needs no introduction, but when the piece was composed in 1803 and eventually dedicated to Rudolph Kreutzer, the dedicatee found the piece unplayable and unintelligible and never performed it. Was he right?..

Copyright © 17 December 2016 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

CELLO MUSIC FROM AUSTRIA-HUNGARY

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN

NAVONA RECORDS

NEW YORK

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

