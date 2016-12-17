

Unbridled Enthusiasm Austro-Hungarian

music for cello

heard by

GERALD FENECH

This beautiful CD is somewhat of a novelty because, Beethoven apart, its repertoire comprises some very rare music and composers, well off-the-beaten track. And even the great master's Violin Sonata, No 9 has this taste of the unusual. Obviously, the 'Kreutzer' Sonata certainly needs no introduction, but when the piece was composed in 1803 and eventually dedicated to Rudolph Kreutzer, the dedicatee found the piece unplayable and unintelligible and never performed it. Was he right?..