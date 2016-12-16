Music and Vision homepage

A Master Orchestrator

The New York Philharmonic
plays Christopher Rouse -
highly recommended by
GEOFF PEARCE

'... a fantastic whirl of sound and energy, guaranteed to make the most jaded listener sit up on the edge of the seat.'

 Christopher Rouse: Odna Zhizn; Symphonies 3 and 4; Prospero's Rooms. © 2016 Dacapo Records

I expected great orchestral playing from this first-rate ensemble, led one of my favourite conductors. The composer was not known to me, but was the New York Philharmonic's Marie-Josee Kravis Composer in Residence from 2012 until 2015. The playing was indeed as special as I thought it would be, but I was in for a surprise — the music really pulled me in. Christopher Rouse is a master orchestrator whose music is vital, energetic, fresh, approachable and very much for this century...

Copyright © 16 December 2016 Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia

