

A Master Orchestrator The New York Philharmonic

plays Christopher Rouse -

highly recommended by

GEOFF PEARCE '... a fantastic whirl of sound and energy, guaranteed to make the most jaded listener sit up on the edge of the seat.'

I expected great orchestral playing from this first-rate ensemble, led one of my favourite conductors. The composer was not known to me, but was the New York Philharmonic's Marie-Josee Kravis Composer in Residence from 2012 until 2015. The playing was indeed as special as I thought it would be, but I was in for a surprise — the music really pulled me in. Christopher Rouse is a master orchestrator whose music is vital, energetic, fresh, approachable and very much for this century...