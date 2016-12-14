Consistently Engaging

Music and Vision homepage

James MacMillan sets the
passion and burial of Christ -
heard by
GERALD FENECH

'... both singers and instrumentalists are on impeccable form, making for an insightful and focused experience.'

James MacMillan is one of the British musical scene's most innovative and distinctive voices of the last thirty years. A master of every musical genre, MacMillan has enriched Scotland's artistic heritage with a trailblazing language that some still find hard to digest. Notwithstanding, this composer will certainly be vindicated in the years ahead, and his copious discography will be of immense help in consolidating his life's work. This latest release from the Delphian label (one of the most enterprising at present), will undoubtedly win MacMillan many new admirers...

Copyright © 14 December 2016 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

