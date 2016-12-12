Music and Vision homepage

Devotional Piety

Music by Niccola Monti -
heard by GERALD FENECH

'... distinctive and brilliant, rich in operatic and chromatic devices with an orchestration that is harmonically well-balanced and full of melodic touches of the utmost beauty.'

 Niccola Monti: Miserere; Nelle ore desolate di Maria SS ma. © 2016 Tactus sas

Niccola Monti was born in Penne on 19 May 1767 into a family that was highly enthusiastic about music. Indeed, both his father and brothers were accomplished musicians. Details about his early studies are very scant, but one of his first teachers was his father, and he later specialized with Geremia Gizzi and some Neapolitan composers whose names are unknown. At the turn of the nineteenth century he married Concetta Bucciarelli and had six children, and it was around this period that Monti became a leading figure in the musical culture of his time and region...

