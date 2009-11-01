Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

Much of a Muchness

Choral music by
Morten Lauridsen -
heard by the late
HOWARD SMITH

'... the Elora Festival Singers perform securely in an unblemished recording.'

 Morten Lauridsen: Choral Works. Elora Festival Singers / Noel Edison. © 2007 Naxos Rights International Ltd

As Ontario concert-goers looked forward to the 2010 Elora Festival, publicists assured them of world-class talent and repertoire stretching from Beethoven to Broadway, Celtic to Opera, plus 'our own' Elora Festival Singers.

Picturesque Elora is a village community (population 4,500) on the Grand River within the township of Centre Wellington, Ontario; Its motto? Tempus Rurum Imperator ('Time commands all things').

At this popular spot the Elora Festival Singers are central to the Elora Festival described in its 2010 'blurb' as an 'intimate experience where the atmosphere is as magical as the music itself'...

The full article includes 3 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 11 December 2016 Estate of the late Howard Smith,
Masterton, New Zealand

-------

MORTEN LAURIDSEN CHORAL WORKS - ELORA FESTIVAL SINGERS

MORTEN LAURIDSEN

NAXOS

ONTARIO

CANADA

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

CHORAL MUSIC

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Rachmaninov >>

 

 

 

 