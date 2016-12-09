Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

Imaginative and Original

Kirill Kondrashin
conducts Rachmaninov -
heard by
GEOFF PEARCE

'The final few minutes are electrifying.'

 Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No 3; The Bells. © 2016 AMC Paris

This great recording features Van Cliburn shortly after his win in the International Tchaikovsky Piano competitions and is conducted by the legendary Kiril Kondrashin. Although the recordings are more than fifty years old, their remastering and reissue have certainly stood the test of time.

Van Cliburn's interpretation of the Rachmaninov Piano Concerto No 3 is much more thoughtful and expansive that I would have expected. As one of the hardest concertos to play technically, this work is often given the warhorse treatment and the work's expansiveness and lyricism can be lost, but not so here...

The full article includes 7 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 9 December 2016 Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia

-------

RACHMANINOV: PIANO CONCERTO NO 3; THE BELLS

SERGEI RACHMANINOV

HARVEY LAVAN CLIBURN

PIANO MUSIC

VOCAL MUSIC

CHORAL MUSIC

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Stravinsky >>

 

 

 

 