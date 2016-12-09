

Imaginative and Original Kirill Kondrashin

conducts Rachmaninov -

heard by

GEOFF PEARCE 'The final few minutes are electrifying.'

This great recording features Van Cliburn shortly after his win in the International Tchaikovsky Piano competitions and is conducted by the legendary Kiril Kondrashin. Although the recordings are more than fifty years old, their remastering and reissue have certainly stood the test of time.

Van Cliburn's interpretation of the Rachmaninov Piano Concerto No 3 is much more thoughtful and expansive that I would have expected. As one of the hardest concertos to play technically, this work is often given the warhorse treatment and the work's expansiveness and lyricism can be lost, but not so here...