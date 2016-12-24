Music and Vision homepage

 

Airy and Light

Handel's 'Messiah' from Hugh Morris
and Derby Cathedral Choir,
enjoyed by MIKE WHEELER

 

Inheriting Derby Cathedral Choir's biennial Messiah performances from his predecessor, Master of the Music Hugh Morris put his own stamp on the proceedings in a performance that was delectably airy and light on its feet (Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 10 December 2016).

The choir was on fine form, crisp and confident in 'And the Glory of the Lord' and 'And He Shall Purify. Ensemble in 'O Thou That Tellest' was well defined, and there was a real sense of accumulating excitement in 'For Unto Us A Child Is Born'...

Copyright © 24 December 2016 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL

MESSIAH

DERBY CATHEDRAL CHOIR

HEART OF ENGLAND ORCHESTRA

DERBY CATHEDRAL

DERBY

UNITED KINGDOM

