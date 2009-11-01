

Performance Technique Cameron Roberts'

piano transcriptions -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH 'The novelty value of this crystal clear recording can hardly be denied.'

The first question: 'do you want the "Summer" opening Vivaldi's Four Seasons, Tchaikovsky's stirring 1812 Overture, or Fauré's ethereal In Paradisum from the Requiem performed as solo piano transcriptions ?'

If your reply is 'Yes', then Australian pianist Cameron Roberts is your man. Those who answer in the negative need read no further.

