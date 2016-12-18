Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Lines of Blue Light

Kaija Saariaho's opera 'L'amour de loin',
live in HD from New York Metropolitan Opera,
impresses MARIA NOCKIN

 

When the Metropolitan Opera stages a work, it sometimes produces a show that few other companies can equal. In a production by Robert Lepage, designed by Michael Curry with landscape images by Lionel Arnould and lighting by Kevin Adams, Kaija Saariaho's tonally grounded but not linearly melodic opera L'amour de loin was spellbinding when seen at the Met.

Finnish conductor Susanna Mälkki held her disparate forces to strict tempi so that Saariaho's Baroque ornaments and medieval modal harmony intermingled subtly with her unique twentieth century overtones and spikes of dissonance.

Like the leading female character in the opera, both composer and librettist know what it is to be far from the countries of their birth...

The full article includes 4 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 18 December 2016 Maria Nockin,
Arizona USA

-------

ERIC OWENS

METROPOLITAN OPERA

NEW YORK

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Villiers Quartet >>

 

 

 

 