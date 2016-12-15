Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Sensitive Handling

Tchaikovsky, Delius and Brahms from
the Villiers String Quartet,
heard by MIKE WHEELER

 

It's always refreshing to find a string quartet prepared to go out on a limb in terms of repertoire even if only slightly. So no Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven or Schubert from the Villiers String Quartet on this occasion (Derby Chamber Music, Multi-Faith Centre, Derby University, Derby, UK, 2 December 2016). Instead, they began with Tchaikovsky's Quartet No 1 — not particularly out-of-the-way, given the popularity of its second movement, but not the first work that comes to mind in terms of core quartet repertoire, either...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 15 December 2016 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY

FREDERICK DELIUS

JOHANNES BRAHMS

DERBY CHAMBER MUSIC

DERBY UNIVERSITY

DERBY

UNITED KINGDOM

CHAMBER MUSIC

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Sinfonia Viva >>

 

 

 

 