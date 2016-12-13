Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Well Scrubbed-up and Dapper

Sinfonia Viva and conductor Duncan Ward, with
guest soloists Cordelia Williams and Alice Zawadzki,
leave a deep impression on MIKE WHEELER

 

Sinfonia Viva's partnership with conductor Duncan Ward is going from strength to strength. In an evening of sharp contrasts, everything was handled with a sure, sensitive grasp of both style and substance (Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK, 24 November 2016).

Dumbarton Oaks, Stravinsky's conscious attempt at a twentieth-century Brandenburg Concerto, represents the composer at his most appealing. It can rarely have sounded so well scrubbed-up and dapper, with details neatly dove-tailing, the slow passages at the end of the first two movements relaxed but also full of anticipation, and the driving energy of the finale superbly controlled in the build to the final bars...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 13 December 2016 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

SINFONIA VIVA

IGOR STRAVINSKY

JEAN SIBELIUS

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN

LOUIS ANDRIESSEN

NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL

NOTTINGHAM

UNITED KINGDOM

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

PIANO MUSIC

VOCAL MUSIC

JAZZ

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Madama Butterfly >>

 

 

 

 