Well Scrubbed-up and Dapper

Sinfonia Viva and conductor Duncan Ward, with

guest soloists Cordelia Williams and Alice Zawadzki,

leave a deep impression on MIKE WHEELER

Sinfonia Viva's partnership with conductor Duncan Ward is going from strength to strength. In an evening of sharp contrasts, everything was handled with a sure, sensitive grasp of both style and substance (Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK, 24 November 2016).

Dumbarton Oaks, Stravinsky's conscious attempt at a twentieth-century Brandenburg Concerto, represents the composer at his most appealing. It can rarely have sounded so well scrubbed-up and dapper, with details neatly dove-tailing, the slow passages at the end of the first two movements relaxed but also full of anticipation, and the driving energy of the finale superbly controlled in the build to the final bars...