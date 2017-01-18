Music and Vision homepage

A Foregone Conclusion

Angela East
on the rocks -
heard by the late
HOWARD SMITH

'... she clearly gives serious, if misguided attention, to matters of baroque scholarship.'

 Bach: The Cello Suites - Angela East. © 2009 Red Priest Recordings

The two CD package shows 'East on the rocks' virtually pounded by breakers amidst a seemingly storm-lashed seascape. It's symptomatic of East's curious mood-driven attitude to the Bach six Cello Suites. In her introductory statement East dates the marriage of music and images to writings of Aristotle in his De Sensu ('Sense and Sensibilia') written around 350 BCE.

To hammer her spurious point home the sleeve booklet has her featured in an atmospheric commissioned photo for each of the suites — 'East on the rocks' is linked to the G major Suite, BWV 1007...

Copyright © 18 January 2017 Estate of the late Howard Smith,
Masterton, New Zealand

