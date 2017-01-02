|
A New Year's Eve with 'Die Fledermaus'
GIUSEPPE PENNISI reports from Rome
This year my wife and I spent New Year's Eve at the Teatro dell'Opera to listen to and to see a new production of Die Fledermaus ('The Bat') by Johann Strauss Jr. Even though it is not a traditional feature as in Vienna and in Austrian and German culture, two different versions are competing in the Italian capital this holiday season. One is produced by the Teatro dell'Opera and is on stage from 31 January 2016 until 8 January 2017; on 15 January this production will debut in Paris at the Théâtre des Champs Elysées. The other, by the National Academy of Santa Cecilia will be performed from 5 to 7 January 2017...
Copyright © 2 January 2017
Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy