

Dynamic Vigour Orchestral music by

Alexander Glazunov -

heard by

GERALD FENECH '... disciplined, philosophical and electric interpretations ...'

Alexander Glazunov (1865-1936) occupies a place of great importance in the history of Russian music. Indeed, he is regarded as the main bridge between the masters of late romanticism and the modernists, and apart from being an excellent teacher, he was a composer emeritus who helped raise the profile of the Russian symphony and ballet music before and after the 'Mighty Five'. He was, after Tchaikovsky and Rimsky-Korsakov, the most popular composer at the beginning of the twentieth century, and his works, particularly his symphonies, of which he wrote nine (the last incomplete), were enthusiastically received. Alas, after the 1917 revolution his music fell out of fashion, as did his fame...