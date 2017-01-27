Music and Vision homepage

Moods and Textures

Dvorák's Slavonic Dances
played by the
Czech Philharmonic -
recommended by
GEOFF PEARCE

'There is balance and lightness here, not achieved by many other orchestras.'

 Dvorák Slavonic Dances Opp 46 and 72. © 2016 Czech Philharmonic / Decca Music Group Limited

If you asked people to list Antonín Dvořák's most popular works, the New World Symphony would probably come first, followed by either the Cello Concerto or these two sets of Slavonic Dances, which are often recorded and played in concert. I have played most of them many times, especially the first four from the first set.

These are works to be enjoyed, and it is immediately apparent that they are not given heavy treatment here. The Czech Philharmonic is one of the few European orchestras which has kept its own distinct sound, particularly in the wind, and its wind and brass generally blend very well with the rest of the orchestra...

Copyright © 27 January 2017 Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia

