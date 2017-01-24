Music and Vision homepage

Consistently Vibrant

Prokofiev's
Symphonies Nos 4 and 7 -
heard by
GERALD FENECH

'Andrew Litton and his Bergen ensemble deliver some forceful performances full of exciting vigour ...'

 Prokofiev: Symphonies No 4 (1947) and 7. © 2016 BIS Records AB

There is nothing surprising when composers have second thoughts and want to make changes to their works. Schumann and Bruckner are prime examples of this. But although Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953) is in the company of such composers, his Fourth Symphony is a unique case. Indeed, there are two different versions which the composer considered as two separate works, each having its own opus number...

Copyright © 24 January 2017 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta
Gzira, Malta

