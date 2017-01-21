

Ravishingly Beautiful Karl Jenkins'

Cantata Memoria -

heard by

GERALD FENECH '... a deeply moving experience ...'

To commemorate the half century since the Aberfan mining disaster in Wales where more than 140 children and adults lost their lives, Karl Jenkins has come up with a powerful statement in the form of a cantata titled 'For the Children'.

It will suffice to say that the date of 21 October 1966 will forever remain a memory when a mountain of coal collapsed onto the mining village of Aberfan in South Wales. This incredible peacetime disaster cost the lives of 116 children and 18 adults since the coal fell directly on a school...