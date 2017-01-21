Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

A Spectacular Show

Charles Gounod's 'Romeo and Juliet'
live in high definition
from New York Metropolitan Opera
impresses MARIA NOCKIN

 

On Saturday 21 January 2017, the Metropolitan Opera transmitted Charles Gounod's romantic opera Romeo and Juliet to cinemas in seventy countries. Director Bartlett Sher's production was seen in Salzburg in 2008, but it was new to the Met, which premiered it this past New Year's Eve. Sher moved the time of the action from the Renaissance to the eighteenth century so Michael Yeargan's intricate three-story set and Catherine Zuber's finely detailed costumes related to that era.

Sher's active stage direction involved a great deal of fighting which emphasized the humanity of the feuding families...

The full article includes 3 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 31 January 2017 Maria Nockin,
Arizona USA

-------

CHARLES GOUNOD

ROMEO AND JULIET

MICHAEL YEARGAN

GARY HALVORSON

DIANA DAMRAU

LAURENT NAOURI

GIANANDREA NOSEDA

HIGH DEFINITION

METROPOLITAN OPERA

NEW YORK

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Macbeth >>

 

 

 

 