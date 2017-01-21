Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Sex and Power

Verdi's 'Macbeth' in Palermo,
reviewed by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

In a review of a Robert Wilson production of Verdi's Macbeth in Bologna a few years ago ('Unsex me here', 10 February 2013) , I reminded readers that few opera stage directors or conductors take into account that these are the key verses to understand that Shakespeare's shortest tragedy is based only on the lust for power:

Come, you spirits
That tend on mortal thoughts, unsex me here,
And fill me from the crown to the toe top-full
Of direst cruelty!

These Shakespearean verses were clearly in her mind when Emma Dante (a well known Italian stage director) designed a new production of Macbeth for the inauguration of the Palermo 'Massimo' 2017 opera season. The opera is a co-production with Turin Teatro Region and the Macerata Summer Sferisterio Festival but will also go to the Edinburgh Festival, and most likely to other theatres. I was in the audience on the opening night [21 January 2017]...

Copyright © 29 January 2017 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

