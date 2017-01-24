Harmonious in Every Sense

ALICE McVEIGH explains why

'Der Rosenkavalier' at Covent Garden

couldn't have been bettered in any department

This isn't really a review, because — although I understand it — I've always rather wondered at the point of reviewing concerts, which are mostly played, never to be repeated, and we had tickets for the very last night of the Royal Opera House's Der Rosenkavalier [24 January 2017, London UK]. (Are we supposed to be making mental notes when reading reviews of concerts: avoid orchestra X in late romantic works or conductor Y in early classical? I mean, what else might be the point?! — the event is over ...)