Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Harmonious in Every Sense

ALICE McVEIGH explains why
'Der Rosenkavalier' at Covent Garden
couldn't have been bettered in any department

 

This isn't really a review, because — although I understand it — I've always rather wondered at the point of reviewing concerts, which are mostly played, never to be repeated, and we had tickets for the very last night of the Royal Opera House's Der Rosenkavalier [24 January 2017, London UK]. (Are we supposed to be making mental notes when reading reviews of concerts: avoid orchestra X in late romantic works or conductor Y in early classical? I mean, what else might be the point?! — the event is over ...)

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 28 January 2017 Alice McVeigh,
Kent UK

-------

RICHARD STRAUSS

DER ROSENKAVALIER

COVENT GARDEN

ANDRIS NELSONS

ROBERT CARSEN

MATTHEW ROSE

LONDON

UNITED KINGDOM

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Die Fledermaus >>

 

 

 

 