Terrific Movement and Zip

Opera Warwick's 'Die Fledermaus',

reviewed by RODERIC DUNNETT

Student opera in the UK has intermittently flourished in places far from London's Music Colleges. One can recall a quite brilliant staging of Martinů's ironic Comedy on the Bridge in Newcastle, and a very serviceable version of Britten's Paul Bunyan at Bristol. New Chamber Opera at New College, Oxford repeatedly serves up baroque or classical treasures. Of course the Royal Northern and Royal Scottish colleges lead the way: an eloquent Falstaff and a quite superb Pilgrim's Progress directed by Joseph Ward in Manchester stood out a mile...