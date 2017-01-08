

Vigorously Interpreted Butterworth, Gurney

and Warlock -

heard by

GERALD FENECH '... the programme embraces all that is best of English song-writing in the initial phases of the twentieth century ...'

No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it's not the same water and he's not the same man. There is nothing permanent except change.

This quotation from Heracleitus (535-475 BC) is most apt for the music on this issue, as this disc commemorates and celebrates three unique talents that were part of a golden generation of song-writer composers of the era. The lives of two of these, George Butterworth (1885-1916) and Ivor Gurney (1890-1937) remain inextricably linked to the horrendous First World War...