Religious Allegory

Jonathan Sheffer's 'The
Conference of the Birds' -
heard by
RON BIERMAN

'Recommended for its colorful, often striking orchestral effects.'

 Jonathan Sheffer: The Conference of the Birds. © 2016 Navona Records LLC

This release has two versions of The Conference of the Birds by Jonathan Sheffer. Mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato narrates the first with orchestral accompaniment.He dreams he has been transformed into a hoopoe who will lead all birds to Simorgh, a legendary Phoenix-like bird, the key to enlightenment.

Sheffer's rewrite and Joyce DiDonato's perfectly naïve, awe-filled reading indicate the piece is intended primarily for younger listeners in the tradition of Peter and the Wolf and The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra...

Copyright © 7 January 2017 Ron Bierman,
San Diego, USA

