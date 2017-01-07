

Religious Allegory Jonathan Sheffer's 'The

Conference of the Birds' -

heard by

RON BIERMAN 'Recommended for its colorful, often striking orchestral effects.'

This release has two versions of The Conference of the Birds by Jonathan Sheffer. Mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato narrates the first with orchestral accompaniment.He dreams he has been transformed into a hoopoe who will lead all birds to Simorgh, a legendary Phoenix-like bird, the key to enlightenment.

Sheffer's rewrite and Joyce DiDonato's perfectly naïve, awe-filled reading indicate the piece is intended primarily for younger listeners in the tradition of Peter and the Wolf and The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra...