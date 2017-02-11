|
Inner Struggle
GIUSEPPE PENNISI watches and listens to
Tchaikovsky's 'Sleeping Beauty'
The best known musical theatre adaptation of Jacques Perrault's short novel La Belle au Bois Dormant ('Sleeping Beauty') is, no doubt, Tchaikovsky's 1890 ballet commissioned by the Russian Imperial Theatres. This was a special opportunity to listen to and see the ballet at Teatro dell'Opera di Roma just after having heard and seen Respighi's opera on the same subject at Teatro Lirico Cagliari ('Full of Irony', 6 February 2017). They are only some thirty years apart but belong to very different musical worlds, or rather universes. The ballet is a long, grand, romantic show which, if performed unabridged, has Wagnerian dimensions (almost four hours including intermissions)...
Copyright © 11 February 2017
Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy