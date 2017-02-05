Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

Well-crafted Gems

Chinese and American
art song -
heard by
GEOFF PEARCE

'Juliet Petrus has a very fine voice and whose vocal timbre really sits well with these songs ...'

 A Great Distance - Chinese and American Art Song. © 2015 MSR Classics

To quote the CD booklet, 'This CD explores the influence of the West on Chinese art song, and the Chinese influence on American art song'. It would require a scholar who has studied this in detail to be able to review this disc looking at such a cross pollination, but what I can say as a listener (and over the years I have listened to quite a lot of Chinese music, both traditional and more modern) is that I would urge you to put away your preconceptions about what makes Chinese music, and listen to these songs as you would any art song. Most of them are a delight — well-crafted gems, worthy of your attention.

The first group by Huang Zi (1904-1938) reveals a songwriter of considerable polish and depth...

The full article includes 7 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 5 February 2017 Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia

-------

A GREAT DISTANCE - JULIET PETRUS AND LYDIA QIU

VOCAL MUSIC

PIANO MUSIC

SONG

CHINA

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

MSR CLASSICS

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Guy Ropartz >>

 

 

 

 