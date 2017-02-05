|
Well-crafted Gems
Chinese and American
art song -
heard by
GEOFF PEARCE
To quote the CD booklet, 'This CD explores the influence of the West on Chinese art song, and the Chinese influence on American art song'. It would require a scholar who has studied this in detail to be able to review this disc looking at such a cross pollination, but what I can say as a listener (and over the years I have listened to quite a lot of Chinese music, both traditional and more modern) is that I would urge you to put away your preconceptions about what makes Chinese music, and listen to these songs as you would any art song. Most of them are a delight — well-crafted gems, worthy of your attention.
The first group by Huang Zi (1904-1938) reveals a songwriter of considerable polish and depth...
