Sex, Blood and Power

Tchaikovsky's 'The Enchantress',

reviewed by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

Several music encyclopedias do not even mention Čarodejka ('The Enchantress'), one of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's last operas. Often they just list the title among the composer's many works. The main reason is that it was not performed from 1890 (in Moscow) to 1941 (in St Petersburg, then named Leningrad). After the World War II, the opera was occasionally produced in Russia but never reached the Western world...