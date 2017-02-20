Listening with Fresh Ears

A little-known version of the 'Italian Symphony'

plus other music by Mendelssohn and Berlioz,

from Sarah Connolly, Kati Debretzeni and the

Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment,

intrigues MALCOLM MILLER

Whether a composer's idea and evaluation of their work is more important than the audience's was a stimulating question asked at a special post-concert discussion with a panel of players from the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment (OAE) after their superb programme of music by Berlioz and Mendelssohn at a well-filled Royal Festival Hall [London, UK] on Monday 20 February 2017, of which Sarah Connolly's ravishing account of Berlioz's Les Nuits d'Été was a highpoint. The focus of the debate was the little-known 1834 revision by Mendelssohn of his popular Italian Symphony No 4, which the OAE performed in place of the usual original: whilst the composer considered it an improvement, his musical sister Fanny, and many contemporaries viewed it as inferior tampering with a work premiered a year earlier.

The opportunity for the audience to 'listen with fresh ears' as invited by Kati Debretzeni, OAE's leader and on this occasion their dynamic conductor, afforded a wonderful chance to enjoy an intriguing alternative version of a much-loved masterpiece in a sparkling and zestful interpretation. Exposure to the composer's different approach to his musical ideas offered insight into his compositional processes, evident in radical reworking of melodies, textures and particularly structures, responding perhaps to Beethovenian models, as in the overlapping trio and minuet sections of the classically-proportioned third movement...