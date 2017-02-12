NICELY UNUSUAL

Ingrid Jacoby plays Ponce,

Fauré, Debussy and Musorgsky,

and impresses MIKE WHEELER

Ingrid Jacoby's return to the Sunday morning piano series at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall saw her end the current season with a nicely unusual programme (Nottingham, UK, 12 February 2017).

Mexican composer Manuel Ponce's name doesn't come up that often, outside guitar circles, but if his Prelude and Fugue on a theme by Handel, of 1916, is anything to go by, there's a wealth of fine piano music out there, waiting to be explored. The theme comes from the opening movement of Handel's E minor Suite, HWV 429...