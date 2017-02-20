Tenderness and Hatred

Janácek's 'Kát'a Kabanová' in Turin

impresses GIUSEPPE PENNISI

Finally, and fortunately, one of Leoš Janáček's last four masterpieces, Kát'a Kabanová, reached Turin for the first time, more than a century after its first performance in Prague. But the opera moves from the banks of the Volga River to those of the Po River in splendid conditions. It is part of a cycle conceived almost fifteen years ago at the Opera Vlaanderen of Antwerp and Ghent with the same team for dramaturgy and staging. Robert Carsen is the director, the stage sets and the costumes are by Patrik Kinmonth, lighting by Peter van Praet and choreography by Philippe Giraudeau...