Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Dancing Vigour

Percussionists Owen Gunnell and Oliver Cox,
appreciated by MIKE WHEELER

 

O Duo — percussionists Owen Gunnell and Oliver Cox — don't just walk on stage at the beginning. They run, they jump; I'm sure they would turn cartwheels if they thought it would add to the fun.

They were in Derby Cathedral in the first of two short early-evening concerts promoted by Sinfonia Viva as part of its current Cathedral series (Derby, UK, 10 February 2017)...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 19 February 2017 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

ENRIQUE GRANADOS

ANTONIO SOLER

PHILIP GLASS

FELIX MENDELSSOHN

PERCUSSION MUSIC

DERBY CATHEDRAL

DERBY

UNITED KINGDOM

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Mechanical Advantage >>

 

 

 

 