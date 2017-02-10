Dancing Vigour

Percussionists Owen Gunnell and Oliver Cox,

appreciated by MIKE WHEELER

O Duo — percussionists Owen Gunnell and Oliver Cox — don't just walk on stage at the beginning. They run, they jump; I'm sure they would turn cartwheels if they thought it would add to the fun.

They were in Derby Cathedral in the first of two short early-evening concerts promoted by Sinfonia Viva as part of its current Cathedral series (Derby, UK, 10 February 2017)...