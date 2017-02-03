Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

An Attractive Sound-world

MIKE WHEELER listens to
the Thorne Trio

 

Woodwind trios are not that common, but the combination of oboe, clarinet and bassoon creates an attractive sound-world, as the Thorne Trio (Ilid Jones, Esther Sheridan and Alexandra Callanan, respectively) demonstrated (Derby Chamber Music, Multi-Faith Centre, Derby University, Derby, UK, 3 February 2017).

Inevitably, transcriptions make up much of the repertoire. Callanan's own version of Handel's Arrival of the Queen of Sheba was a bubbly curtain-raiser, and the players made it a real conversation-piece as they gave way to one another in turn. A transcription of Corelli's Trio Sonata in C Op 4 No 1 by the semi-anonymous 'D Blyth' was particularly effective in pointing up the third movement's pungent dissonances...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 14 February 2017 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART

EDWARD ELGAR

DARIUS MILHAUD

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH

IGOR STRAVINSKY

BENJAMIN BRITTEN

CECILIA MCDOWALL

DERBY CHAMBER MUSIC

MULTI-FAITH CENTRE

DERBY UNIVERSITY

DERBY

UNITED KINGDOM

CHAMBER MUSIC

OBOE MUSIC

CLARINET MUSIC

BASSOON MUSIC

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Sleeping Beauty >>

 

 

 

 