Irridescent Colours

Copland, Ravel and Gershwin from

Steven Osborne, the Hallé Orchestra and Louis Langrée,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

You could write a fairly thorough orchestration text-book taking your examples just from Ravel. The Hallé Orchestra and conductor Louis Langrée included two of his most enticing scores as part of their Nottingham concert (Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK, 26 January 2017), and the irridescent colours came up gleaming. In Mother Goose (the five movements of the original piano duet work) there was not a trace of sentimentality or archness, which is the only way into his childhood world. 'Sleeping Beauty's Pavane' was grave and dignified; a forlorn 'Tom Thumb' was offset by vivid colours in 'Laideronette'; the ingratiating waltz of 'Beauty and the Beast' gave way to an anxious middle section, while the transformation was allowed to make its point without unnecessary underlining; 'The Fairy Garden' bloomed in its own good time, without sonic overload in the culminating celebratory tumult...