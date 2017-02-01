|
Tannhäuser in the Dark
GIUSEPPE PENNISI visits Venice,
one of Richard Wagner's favourite cities
Venice is one of the cities that Richard Wagner most loved. He composed quite a bit of his music there in his later years, and he died there. Venice is also the Italian city where the whole Der Ring des Nibelungen cycle was performed for the first time abroad in 1883 by a German touring company. Yet, fully staged performances of Tannhäuser reached the Teatro La Fenice only in 1886 and since then the 'Romantic Grand Opera' (as Wagner called it) had only four additional stagings...
Copyright © 1 February 2017
Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy