

Beautifully Presented Vocal music by

Vincent Persichetti -

enjoyed by

GEOFF PEARCE 'Both singers are fine and expressive, accurately expressing the emotional content of each song.'

I was not aware of American composer Vincent Persichetti (1915-1987) as an erstwhile song writer until I heard this CD, but knew him more as a writer of superb wind music (such as the Concerto for English Horn and works for solo wind and wind band), and also much piano music. His music is always interesting, and is well worth becoming familiar with.

The CD opens with two e e cummings songs from 1945, both engaging and well-crafted. I particularly like The moon is hiding in her hair, evocative, impressionistic in style and a lesson in vocal and pianistic control...