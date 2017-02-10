

Gorgeously Irresistible Piano quintets by

Granados and Turina -

strongly recommended by

GERALD FENECH '... an almost instinctive sense of interplay between the players ...'

In my reviews I usually leave my recommendations for the very end. Here I am inverting the order. This disc is a gem, full of exhilarating music and one that every chamber music lover should have on his shelf. Indeed, we have had to wait for more than seventy years to hear these three rarely performed masterpieces by Spanish composers Enrique Granados (1867-1916) and Joaquín Turina (1882-1949) on the same recording...