Unfaltering Artistry

HOWARD SMITH 'Koh is magnificent in this devilish smorgasbord of chords, harmonics and subdued left hand pizzicato interjections ...'

Illinois-born violinist Jennifer Koh earned a degree in English Literature (Oberlin College) and a Performance Diploma (Oberlin Conservatory). She graduated at the Curtis Institute and took the silver medal in the 1994 Tchaikovsky Competition.

Ms Koh has performed with top orchestras: the Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, Czech Philharmonic, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Saint Louis Symphony, and Cleveland Orchestra.

As of now, Koh plays the Ex Grumiaux / Ex General DuPont Stradivari (1727) and throughout Chicago/Illinois she is an active advocate of music education for children...