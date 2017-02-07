Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

A Cause for Celebration

'Mechanical Advantage',
Sinfonia Viva's latest Schools Residency,
described by MIKE WHEELER

 

Cog wheels, gears, levers, gravity — not obvious song material. But of course Sinfonia Viva and the Derby schoolchildren and students taking part in the orchestra's latest schools residency project aren't going to be fazed by a trifling consideration like that (Derby Theatre, 7 February 2017).

After a short film of the project in action, it was over to Viva and the students, performing the songs and instrumental pieces they had written on the theme of 'Mechanical Advantage'...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 18 February 2017 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

SINFONIA VIVA

DERBY

UNITED KINGDOM

JAMES REDWOOD

MICHAEL TORKE

LOUIS ANDRIESSEN

MAURICE RAVEL

JOHANNES BRAHMS

SCHOOLS

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Robert Schumann >>

 

 

 

 