A Cause for Celebration
'Mechanical Advantage',
Sinfonia Viva's latest Schools Residency,
described by MIKE WHEELER
Cog wheels, gears, levers, gravity — not obvious song material. But of course Sinfonia Viva and the Derby schoolchildren and students taking part in the orchestra's latest schools residency project aren't going to be fazed by a trifling consideration like that (Derby Theatre, 7 February 2017).
After a short film of the project in action, it was over to Viva and the students, performing the songs and instrumental pieces they had written on the theme of 'Mechanical Advantage'...
Copyright © 18 February 2017
Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK