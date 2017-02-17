The Mercy of God

GIUSEPPE PENNISI listens to

Robert Schumann's oratorio

'Das Paradies und die Peri'

God is merciful. This is the conclusion of Das Paradies und die Peri, a 'profane oratorio for soloists, chorus and orchestra' by Robert Schumann, completed in 1843, and published as Schumann's Op 50.

The work is based on a German translation (by Schumann and his friend Emil Flechsig) of a tale from Lalla Rookh by Thomas Moore. The Peri, a creature from Persian mythology, is the focus of the story: having been expelled from Paradise, she tries to regain entrance by giving the gift that is most dear to Heaven...